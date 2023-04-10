by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

In response to a call at 8pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Harrison County Fire Rescue fought a structure fire to a vacant household off Vidalia Road in rural Pass Christian.

The Pass Christian Fire Department and Combat Readiness Training Center from Gulfport provided assistance, which took short of half an hour to stop.

“No injuries were reported and the house was vacant at the time of the fire,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. “The house was fully involved in fire when we arrived.”

Vidalia Road is located in West Harrison County and the house was destroyed. The home was a single story with brick.

The cause is under investigation by Harrison County Fire and the State of Mississippi Fire Marshal’s Office.