by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Behind a supreme performance from Pass Christian Senior Louis Weber at Milbrook Country Club in Poplarville, Miss. Thursday, April 6, 2023 with a 78 (+6), the Pirates Boys Golf Team Won the District 8-4A Tournament and qualified for the State Finals with a total score of 336.

Weber was the low medalist and qualified as an individual, posting the only score below 80 in the tournament. Pass teammate Jude Necaise shot an 85 to finish second in the tournament.

The Pirates needed a team score of 360 to qualify for the MHSAA 4A State Tournament, which will be held in Pontotoc, Miss. Tuesday, May 2-3, 2023. Pass Christian did just that as Weber and Necaise were joined by teammates Abryn Enroth and Andrew Day, who both scored an 86 for the group score of 336.

Additionally, Pass High’s Ladd Scriber and Larkin Lewis added two more scores to help the team scores if needed.

West Lauderdale High School in Collinsville, Miss. won the 2022 Boys 4A State Tournament.