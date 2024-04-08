by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

On an addendum item Monday, April 8, 2024 at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi, Miss., the Harrison County Board of Supervisors matched their portion of funding for the Long Beach Fire Station Construction to avoid unnecessary inter-fund loans. Thursday, March 21, 2024, the city of Long Beach had the grand opening of the Long Beach Fire Station #3 after construction and other amenities were completed.

The fire station is located near the Long Beach Industrial Park in the county off Oreck Road but across from Beatline Road, which is in the city. According to city officials, $750,000 was put aside while the county approved $600,000 that was transferred from the bond fund.

In early 2023, the original Long Beach Fire Station #3 was permanently closed due to black mold growing throughout the station. Later that year, construction began to build a new and safer station for current and future firefighters.