As challenging as it is to walk with Jesus during Holy Week, reading about these events reminds us of Christ’s unconditional love. His life, suffering, death, and ultimate victory over death was carried out all for us. Jesus did what we could not do. He paid the price for our sins.

He made a way for us to have a good relationship with the Father. Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday and ends at sundown on Easter Sunday. Let’s look at the road map of our journey this very special week in our faith.

Palm Sunday, the Sixth Sunday of Lent, marks the beginning of Holy Week. This day is meant to commemorate the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem where people waved palm branches and shouted “Hosanna.”

In the Catholic Church, before Mass begins, palms are blessed, and there is a procession that symbolizes the beginning of the spiritual journey into the Paschal Mystery that will unfold throughout Holy Week.

During the Mass, the full Gospel account of the passion and death of Jesus is read.

On Monday of Holy Week, the Gospel reading, John 12:1-11, recalls the woman who anointed Jesus with oil.

On Tuesday of Holy Week, the Gospel — John 13:21-33, 36-38 — offers a hint of the events to come as Jesus predicts the betrayal of Judas and the denial of Peter. In the Diocese of Biloxi, The Chrism Mass occurs on this day. The Bishop blesses sacred oils in the diocesan cathedral at this special liturgy.

The oil of chrism is used during baptisms, confirmation, ordina- tion and the consecration of altars. The oil of catechumens is used at the Easter Vigil. The oil of the sick is used to anoint people during the sacrament of the anointing of the

sick. After the mass, the oils are distributed to the parishes for sac- ramental celebrations throughout the year.

As part of the liturgical reforms of Vatican II, the renewal of priest- ly promises was incorporated into the Chrism Mass. It is very special to see all the priests of the Diocese celebrating mass with their Bishop and Deacons.

On the Wednesday of Holy Week, this day is traditionally referred to as “Spy Wednesday.” It recalls the decision of Judas to betray Jesus for 30 pieces of silver.

On Holy Thursday, we celebrate The Mass of the Lord’s Supper commemorating the Passover meal that Jesus shared in the Upper Room with the apostles on the night before he died.

Before the meal, he washed their feet to impress upon them the call to serve others. The church recognizes the Last Supper as the institution of the Sacrament of Holy Orders. During the meal, Jesus also instituted the Eucharist by transforming bread and wine into his own body and blood. After the meal, Jesus went to Gethsemane where he suffered the agony in the garden, the betrayal of Judas and the brutality of being arrested.