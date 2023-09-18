The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) renowned expertise in ocean science research and technology provided the impetus for a $2.5 million grant awarded recently to the University by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

The award will be used to support the development of a Data Assembly Hub for Uncrewed Systems (UxS), which are autonomous or remotely operated vehicles that collect environmental data.

NOAA currently uses UxS for seafloor and habitat map- ping, ocean exploration, marine mammal and fishery stock assessments, emergency response, and at-sea observations that improve forecasting of extreme events, such as harmful algal blooms and hypoxia.

Dr. Henry Jones, Director of Research Development and Scientific Entrepreneurship at USM, explains that the Data Assembly Hub concept originated in 2020.

“NOAA thought leaders in data science asked USM for new ideas to handle the rapidly growing data produced by NOAA Uncrewed Systems,” said Jones. “That led to a successful pilot project, which was the foundation for this grant. We have been making progress over the three years since, and our team of faculty, students, industry partners, and NOAA experts are all excited to see it grow into something we expect to make a difference throughout NOAA.”