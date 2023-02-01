It’s that time of year again where the south becomes full of celebration, color, and king cake. A tradition that dates back hundreds of years, but the big debate is the origin.

Let’s tackle the king cake though, shall we?

That delicious brioche dough rolled up in cinnamon and spices and topped with a load of sugar, has become a competition on who makes the best. They’re filled with fruit spreads, cheesecake filling, cream, and whatever your heart’s content can conjure up.

Even savory king cakes are making a big move. King cakes have a deeply rooted Christian meaning behind them that goes back to the 15th century in Eu- rope.

The name is derived around Christmas and the celebration of the 12th night of Christmas, or 12 days after the holiday. The 12th night is also called Three Kings Day, famously known from the three kings that visited baby Jesus.

The three kings became a symbol for the celebration of Epiphany, which is a reflection of God’s physical manifestation here on Earth. Ingredients may differ from back when but still remain quite the same from the 15th century.

Of course, instead of plastic babies, they used fava beans to represent baby Jesus.

The saying goes that the one who gets the bean, will have luck and prosperity throughout the year. This be- lief also changed throughout different countries as well.

The French have started the tradi- tion of king cakes having a crown on top, to represent the Three Kings, and awarding the youngest member of the family the fava bean and being the king/queen of the day.

However, we need to give thanks to the Germans who shaped the cake like a wreath, but they used an almond instead of a bean. The shape is known to be made into an oval to mimic the crown of the king as well as the unity of all faiths.

In the UK, they followed the French custom very similarly but they did a fava bean on one side and a pea on the other to allow two people to become king and queen for the day.

Little fact here too, Shakespeare wrote the Twelfth Night based on this history.