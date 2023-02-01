Long time local business owner, Jeffrey Taylor, was named 2022 Pass Christian Outstanding Citizen of the Year on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Pass Christian Yacht Club. Taylor has spent countless hours in service to his community and its residents, often with no recognition or publicity.

The Taylor Made Lawn Care business owner has been known to share his time and treasure with citizens in need and to identify, act on or bring problems to the atten- tion of folks that can help, again, with little fanfare.

Taylor has served twice as president of the Rotary Club of Pass Christian, as president of the Pass Chamber of Commerce and has served on several boards and committees for the City of Pass Christian over the years.

While rotary president he successfully located, fundraised and helped with the implementation of the first Rachel’s challenge, a national anti-bullying campaign that was presented to Pass High students.

In his second term as Rotary President, following an uptick in teen suicides, he again championed the return of Rachel’s challenge which has been updated to include an anti-suicide component. This program was delivered to both Pass High and Pass Middle School students in the fall of 2022.

In both instances, he was not only a driving force behind the effort but also a was a major financial contributor.