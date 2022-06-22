Gazebo Gazette

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 316 celebrates the newest Eagle Scout, Jacoby Terrell Johnson. Jacoby is a rising Sophomore at Pass Christian High School and is a dedicated member of the Air Force JROTC and serves his community in many remarkable ways, but most recently through his Eagle Scout project.

Jacoby has shared his concern multiple times for children in our community and the lack of safe swimming classes while also noting that many children are at risk of drowning, which is the number one killer of children under the age of 18. His Eagle Project was to teach children a water safety course at the Marsha Barbour Natatorium.

He also raised funds to provide a second step for some of the participants to attend swimming lessons. Jacoby led his Troop members in organizing a water safety course for children in third grade and under, including Pack 316 Cub Scouts.

On June 7, 2022, Jacoby became an Eagle Scout but also the first African American Eagle Scout of Troop 316.

During his Board of Review, Jacoby shared with the Board he hopes to be inspiration to other children of color to join scouting, set goals through scouting and reach them. Johnson continues to serve our community through the Troop and beyond.

BSA Troop 316 has had multiple new Eagle Scouts including Ian Snyder who’s Eagle project was to build a bike repair stand the Bethel Mountain Bike Trailhead in July 2021, Glen Cavalier, who’s Eagle Project was to refurbish Carol Vegas Park in Bay Saint Louis in December 2021, Joseph Daniel who’s Eagle Project was to strip, revarnish and landscape the Katrina Sculptures in War Memorial Park in February 2022.

All three of these young men have achieved their Eagle Rank. You may have also noticed the tank by the Pass Christian tennis courts being painted as part of Connor Smith’s Eagle Project, which is in progress. The BSA Troop is supported by the Pass Christian Rotary Club.

Pass Christian has a Pack for Cub Scouts, a boy Troop, a girl Troop and a coed Crew.

BSA Troop 316 G yielded their first female Eagle Scout, Amy Snyder, in 2021. If you know of a 10 year old who may have interest in joining BSA Troop 316 (B or G), email scoutmasterb@troop316pc.org and we will get you in touch with the appropriate leader.