Gazebo Gazette

After a tough loss on Thursday, the Biloxi Shuckers set some records and earned three consecutive wins this weekend over the Birmingham Barons.

A day after setting a franchise record with five home runs in a game on Saturday night, the Biloxi Shuckers (16-17) had an encore performance as they hit six home runs against the Birmingham Barons (13-20) in an 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park.

Joey Wiemer got the scoring started for the Shuckers in the bottom of the third inning. Batting with two outs in the inning, Wiemer worked a 2-2 count against Kaleb Roper (L, 0-1) before launching a solo homer down the left-field line, his eighth of the season, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead.

Noah Zavolas got the start for Biloxi and pitched three scoreless innings out of the gate. In the top of the fourth, Zavolas loaded the bases before getting a strikeout and departed with the bags still full.

J.T. Hintzen (W, 2-2) allowed one run to score on a sacrifice fly but stranded the other two runners to keep the game even at 1-1.

Jakson Reetz reclaimed the lead for the Shuckers in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to left, his seventh of the season and third in as many days.

Following a two-out single by Tristen Lutz, Cam Devanney rocketed a two-run homer to left, vaulting the Shuckers to a 4-1 lead.

Biloxi exploded for another three runs in the fifth. Sal Frelick led off the frame with a single, bringing up Wiemer, who deposited a ball into the net beyond the left-field wall, his second of the day and ninth of the season. Felix Valerio followed with a solo blast to left, his sixth of the year, to cap the frame. It’s the second consecutive day the Shuckers have hit back-to-back home runs, the first time in franchise history the Shuckers have hit back-to-back homers in back-to-back games.

Devanney finished the scoring with a solo home run to lead off the sixth, his fourth homer of the year and the second multi-home run game of his career. Out of the bullpen, Nash Walters covered an inning, Victor Castañeda hurled three frames and Arnaldo Hernandez pitched a scoreless ninth. The series victory is the third series win of the season for the Shuckers.

Previously, Five different players homered to set a new Biloxi Shuckers franchise record (at the time) for homers in a contest as part of a 13-3 win over the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night at MGM Park.

After the Birmingham Barons used a big inning last night to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers, Biloxi scored five runs in the sixth inning to top the Barons 9-4 on Friday night at MGM Park.

Following an off day on Monday, the Shuckers begin a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night.

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers are members of the Southern League and play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers .

(Photo by Mike Krebs)