Gazebo Gazette

The Friends of the Pass Christian Library are pleased to announce that their holiday party will be held on Sunday, December 10th, 2023 from 4-6pm at a private residence at 767 E. Scenic Drive in Pass Christian, Miss. There will be musical entertainment by pianist Darin Johnson.

This event promises to be a special holiday treat and light holiday refreshments will be served.

All members of the Friends of the Pass Christian Library are welcome to attend. If you are not currently a member, you are welcome to join at the party!

For further information, please email folibrarypasschristian@gmail.com or call 228-452-4596.