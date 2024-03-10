by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm
For over 20 years, the Krewe of Blarney Walking Parade has been conducted to honor the annual St. Patrick Day holiday.
Along with the Halfast Walking Club organizing the parade, a royalty is announced with the parade and is normally local residents.
The annual 2024 Colleen named for this year’s walking parade is Ema Cait Freeman. She is the daughter of Daren & Christina Freeman.
As a senior at Our Lady Academy (OLA), Ema is a member of three honor societies (National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National Art Honor Society), participates in three activities (Journalist at school newspaper, singer in choir, eucharistic minister), has several hobbies (singing with Deo Gloria choir, piano, painting, photography, pickleball), active as a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, and plans to head to Mississippi State University following graduation.
Ema is majoring in Wildlife Veterinary Medicine and aspires to become a veterinarian for a sanctuary and help save the lives of endangered species.
The 2024 Grand Marshal goes by the name DAVID WASN’T THERE.
David was born and raised in Southern California where he worked as a union electrician until he decided he
was tired of the rat race where he stumbled upon a little town known to the locals as “The Pass.”
Now, David has lived here for a decade making his living as a handyman, which was a huge lifestyle change for the better.
Often, he never forgets how people would say, “You ain’t from here, are ya?” David has come to realize small town living is where it’s at.