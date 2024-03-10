For over 20 years, the Krewe of Blarney Walking Parade has been conducted to honor the annual St. Patrick Day holiday.

Along with the Halfast Walking Club organizing the parade, a royalty is announced with the parade and is normally local residents.

The annual 2024 Colleen named for this year’s walking parade is Ema Cait Freeman. She is the daughter of Daren & Christina Freeman.

As a senior at Our Lady Academy (OLA), Ema is a member of three honor societies (National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National Art Honor Society), participates in three activities (Journalist at school newspaper, singer in choir, eucharistic minister), has several hobbies (singing with Deo Gloria choir, piano, painting, photography, pickleball), active as a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, and plans to head to Mississippi State University following graduation.