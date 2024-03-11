Gazebo Gazette

On March 8th, Long Beach High School (LBHS) and Pass Christian High School (PCHS) selected their delegates to attend American Legion Boys State 2024.

These young men will represent their school and communities in one of the most respected programs of government instruction for high school students. Boys State Delegates sponsored by American Legion Donnie Levens Post 1995. LBHS Delegates are: Zachary Johnson, Jose Garcia lll, Henry Sawyer, Tristan Flanary. PCHS Delegates are: Jacoby Johnson, Joseph Daniel, Erik Lindmark, Tristin Jones.

At American Legion Boys State, participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with city, county, and state governments operated by the students elected to various offices.

Delegates for 2024 American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Magnolia Girls State, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Donnie Levens Unit 1995 in Long Beach, MS have been selected.