These young men will represent their school and communities in one of the most respected programs of government instruction for high school students. Boys State Delegates sponsored by American Legion Donnie Levens Post 1995.
PCHS Delegates are: Jacoby Johnson, Joseph Daniel, Erik Lindmark, Tristin Jones.
ALA President and Co-Chair Margaret Levens and Legionnaire/Auxiliary member and Co-Chair Wendy Griffioen announce this years delegates from Long Beach High School (LBHS) are Delegate Marlie Rath & Delegate Abigail Glass and from Pass Christian High School (PCHS) Delegate Sarah Taylor, Delegate Aria Grady, Delegate Amelia Batten and Delegate Lillia Fuller.
However, ALA Magnolia Girls State is one of these programs where selection and participation is one of prestige and honor.
This year, ALA Magnolia Girls State is celebrating its 76th year of participation in this annual event where selected delegates from all over the Magnolia State will spend one week on campus of the University of Mississippi in June 2024.
ALA Magnolia Girls State participation is designed to provide our delegates with leadership skills needed to aid in life as a productive part of their chosen communities. Some of the skills learned include participation in a mock government complete with debates, elections, making laws, and other skills needed from a democratic style government such as journalism and entertainment activities.