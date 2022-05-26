Gazebo Gazette

For the first time since 2019, Jazz in the Pass will be back in War Memorial Park and the musical event will celebrate the musical heritage of Pass Christian at the War Memorial Park on Sunday, May 29 from 12-8pm.

In 2022, Pass Christian Main Street Association highlights Pass Christian’s most famous musical native son and jazz legend, Captain John Handy (1900-1971).

Captain John Handy is celebrated as an exemplary performer of traditional New Orleans jazz, but his innovative and forceful work on the alto saxophone also inspired rhythm and blues pioneers Louis Jordan and Earl Bostic. This year, the great nephew of John Handy, Julius Handy III will be one of the featured performers at Jazz in the Pass.

Julius Handy is also a jazz saxophonist in New Orleans and carrying on his family’s tradition. The complete band line up is as follows:

*Noon-1:45-Insight Moment

*2-3:45pm-Julius Handy III (Great Nephew of Captain John Handy)

*4-5:45pm-Da Real Band

*6-8pm-Starz

While the musicians are playing, visitors will be able to buy food and drink as well as browse a selection of craft vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets (please leave glass containers at home).

Come and relax under the oaks and enjoy some great music. Jazz in the Pass is a program under Pass Christian Main Street sponsorship.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/JazzInThePass