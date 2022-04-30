Gazebo Gazette

West Harrison High School (WHHS) English educator; Tiffani Pollard, was honored April 29, 2022 among the Ole Miss School of Education Practitioners of Distinction.

During the 2021 University of Mississippi’s School of Education Practitioner of Distinction and Hall of Fame ceremony, Pollard was recognized as an individual who imagines, innovates, and inspires the fields of P-12 teaching, higher education, educational leadership, counseling, and more through professional practice.

Honorees are typically currently serving practitioners at all educational career levels.

There have only been 20 Ole Miss-School of Education alumni practitioners from across the nation that have been given this highly prestigious honor.

Pollard is one of only 4 people and the sole educator in all city or county schools within Harrison County that received this award.

As the media/public relations administrator and an English educator at WHHS, Pollard remains in contact with media to discusses opportunities that spotlight West Harrison.