Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian High School graduated 157 seniors on Friday, May 12th, 2023. Ariana Lynn-Taylor Troutman was named the valedictorian of Pass Christian High School. With an impressive weighted GPA of 4.486, Ariana has showcased remarkable academic excellence throughout her high school years.

She will continue her education by attending Middlebury College, which is known for its outstanding academic programs and rigorous curriculum.

Anne Marie Allen was Pass Christian High School’s salutatorian. With a weighted GPA of 4.477, Anne has consistently demonstrated dedication and commitment to her studies.

She will be attending Bowdoin College, another prestigious institution renowned for its academic excellence. Bowdoin College will offer her a fantastic opportunity to continue her intellectual growth and thrive in her chosen field of study.

Both Ariana and Anne have proven themselves to be exceptional scholars, and the Pass Christian School District wish each all the best as they embark on their college journeys.

Congratulations to the entire graduating class of Pass Christian High School. It’s truly remarkable that all 157 seniors have plans in place after high school and are either enrolled in college, enlisted in the military, or employed.

This is a testament to their hard work, determination, and preparation for the future.

By having concrete plans for their post-graduation journey, these seniors are taking important steps towards achieving their goals and aspirations.

Whether they are pursuing higher education, serving their country, or entering the workforce, each graduate is embarking on a path that will contribute to their personal and professional growth.