Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce will host the 2nd annual “Putting in the Pass” Golf Tournament on Monday, June 6, 2022. This 18-hole golf tournament will be held at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 2nd annual golf tournament at the beautiful Oaks Golf Club located in Pass Christian,” said Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director, LaWanda Jones. “’Putting in the Pass’ is a fundraiser that will allow the Chamber to give back to the community through small business grants and beyond, while allowing our members and community a unique and fun opportunity to network outside of the office.”

Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. Teams will tee off will at 8:00 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the winning team, closest to the hole and longest drive. There will also be door prize opportunities for all players.

Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Team sign ups and sponsorships are still available for this event. More information can be found at mscoastchamber.com.

For sponsorship inquiries, or for more information contact Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director, LaWanda Jones at 228.604.0014 or lawanda@mscoastchamber.com.