Gazebo Gazette
Leah Preble Holmes has been named the new branch manager for the Bay St. Louis-Hancock Library according to an announcement by John Brdecka, executive director of the Hancock County Library System (HCLS).
Leah Holmes served as an English and Humanities instructor with the Uni- versity of Southern Mississippi system (USM), and has more than 20 years of teaching experience, including high school and college level.
Holmes taught 9th grade English at St. Stanislaus High School from 1996 – 2002.
A native of Long Beach, she has taught classes through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), Gulf Park campus, where she continues to be involved as a volunteer teacher for Gulf Coast retirees.
Holmes holds a bachelor’s degree in English from LSU, and a master’s in English and British Literature from USM. While at USM, Holmes also completed work towards a doctorate in Victorian literature.
Regarding the new Bay St. Louis branch manager, Brdecka said, “We’re fortunate to have someone of Leah’s diverse talents join our library system. Leah brings a broad literary background and abundance of creative energy to her new role, which will surely carry over to serving our communities.”
Holmes will oversee all Bay St. Louis library programs and operations includ- ing reference and circulation, as well as coordinating local programming targeted to children/families, teens and tweens, adults, and seniors.
Commenting on her new position, Holmes stated, “I’m honored to have this opportunity to continue my love of books and reading and am excited to help grow new and creative programs that serve readers of all ages. The library is a welcoming place for families, other area residents, and businesses – particularly those small businesses who can benefit from our many library resources.”
A recipient of numerous awards and recognition, Holmes served as the 2004 Mississippi Library Commission’s official traveling scholar reading initiative that featured, Girl in Hyacinth Blue, a novel by Susan Vreeland.
Additionally, Holmes works as an artist and glass bead maker, melting hot rods of glass into smaller bead forms through a process known as “lampworking.”
Leah crafts and sells her unique beads which she makes into bold colorful jewelry.
A native of Long Beach and the Gulf Coast, Leah Holmes and her husband Michael, a mechanical engineer at NASA, reside in Diamondhead.