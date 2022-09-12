Leah Preble Holmes has been named the new branch manager for the Bay St. Louis-Hancock Library according to an announcement by John Brdecka, executive director of the Hancock County Library System (HCLS).

Leah Holmes served as an English and Humanities instructor with the Uni- versity of Southern Mississippi system (USM), and has more than 20 years of teaching experience, including high school and college level.

Holmes taught 9th grade English at St. Stanislaus High School from 1996 – 2002.

A native of Long Beach, she has taught classes through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), Gulf Park campus, where she continues to be involved as a volunteer teacher for Gulf Coast retirees.

Holmes holds a bachelor’s degree in English from LSU, and a master’s in English and British Literature from USM. While at USM, Holmes also completed work towards a doctorate in Victorian literature.

Regarding the new Bay St. Louis branch manager, Brdecka said, “We’re fortunate to have someone of Leah’s diverse talents join our library system. Leah brings a broad literary background and abundance of creative energy to her new role, which will surely carry over to serving our communities.”