Gazebo Gazette

Rain didn’t stop the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Park campus from celebrating an end of the year “To the Top” Block Party.

Students, faculty and staff got to enjoy great music, food, and giveaways as the 2023 spring semester comes to an end.

USM freshman student, Elisa Gutierrez said she had a great first year at Gulf Park and was excited to wind down and relax with friends.

“[The year] was really fun, and I enjoyed it. The people are so nice here. All my teachers were amazing!” said Gutierrez.

The USM Office of Student Affairs handed out t-shirts, flying discs and fans. Students could also pick up yard signs.

Miranda South, Student Government Association Vice President of Judicial Affairs at Gulf Park, is a sophomore and majors in Phycology/ Pre-Medical major and chemistry minor. South said it’s important to have events like the block party on campus.

“It builds a stronger community for the students,” said South. “You get to learn more people and meet a lot of the faculty.”

Games of cornhole were played among the faculty and staff. A hot dog and hamburger table were set up along with a food truck serving tacos, wraps, and quesadillas.

Senior Erika Gutierrez graduates this year. She said her time at USM has been great and she credits her professors for her future career path.

“I’m exciting I am finishing my degree courses and get to start my internship in the summer,” said Gutierrez.

The event was a much-needed time to take a break from studies and enjoy warm weather with great friends.