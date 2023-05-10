by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After the Pass Christian School Board of Trustees approved Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Caroline Lumpkin was hired as the new Pass Christian High School Head Girls Basketball Coach. Filling the vacancy left by legendary Coach Greta Ainsworth, the six year high school/college assistant coach was very thankful for the opportunity.

“I am so thankful and excited for this opportunity and ready to get to work with the Lady Pirates. I know Coach Ainsworth has set the precedent of what being a Lady Pirate basketball player is all about, and I am looking forward to continuing and growing that tradition,” said Lumpkin once she received notice. “Basketball has always been a part of me, it runs in my veins. I remember the first time my PawPaw started teaching me how to shoot and since then I have loved the game.”

Pumpkin graduated from Pearl River Central High School and then went to play basketball at Copiah Lincoln Community College. Lumpkin and her team won the 2013 MACJC State Championship where she was able to play for the one of winningest active coaches of all junior colleges across the nation, Gywn Young.

When she finished at Co-Lin, Lumpkin finished out my playing career at William Carey University where she launched her coaching career following a few health setbacks. Lumpkin was student-assistant for a year at William Carey during the 2017-18 season.

During the 2018-19 season, Pearl River Community College hired Lumpkin to the coaching staff. For two years, she worked under PRCC Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scotty Fletcher where the Lady Wildcats went to the MACJC Tournament and Region XXIII Tournament both years.

Lumpkin made the transition to high school with St. Martin in Ocean Springs before joining Bay High Girls Basketball Staff last year under Head Coach Kelton Thompson.

“I have learned quite a bit this past year under Kelton Thompson who is a mastermind at the game of basketball,” expressed Lumpkin. “I’ve been thankful to learn from him and be a part of Bay High Basketball.”