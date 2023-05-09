by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates traveled to Pearl High School on Saturday for the Class 2A-4A-6A state track and field championships.

Talan Lindmark was the lone Pirates that medaled for Pass Christian in the state meet on Saturday. He brought home a bronze medal in the 800m with a time of 2:03.05.

Other state qualifiers for the Pirates include Lindmark (7th, 3200m, 11:35.270, Tahli Clark (6th, 100m, 11.30; 4th, 200m, 22.70), Ollie Bailey (7th, 1600m, 4:58.28; 7th, 800m, 2:12.69), and Landon Laphand (6th, 400m, 53.06).

The Pirates finished 11th out of 33 scoring teams with 23 points. Senatobia won the Class 4A state title with 84 points.

The Lady Pirates were led by state qualifiers Maleygh Acker (7th, 100m, 13.30), the 4x200m relay team (6th, 1:48.23), the 4x100m relay team (4th, 49.93), Kailey Taylor (6th, 400m, 1:05.42), and Anaya Bradley (6th, 200m, 26.75).

The Lady Pirates scored 16 points to place 15th out of 30 scoring teams. Columbia won the girls Class 4A state title with 77 points.