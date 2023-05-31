Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian High School Senior and 2022-23 Valedictorian Ariana Troutman was awarded the Gabriel Martin Memorial Annual Scholarship on April 15, 2023, as one of the 6 recipients of the $6,000 award.

Funded by Robbie and Ginger Martin, this scholarship was made in honor of Gabriel’s life and to continue his legacy of helping others with the gift of mobility and sight.

This aims to support underprivileged students so they can complete their education and make an impact through their careers.

Bold.org acknowledged the scholarship granted and is the largest independent scholarship platform in the country.