by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com
With an explanation and budget numbers, Pass Christian Harbormaster Russell Holliman Jr. requested an in- crease in the overnight shift rate of pay for a service position from $12.50 to $13.50 an hour Tuesday night, May 2, 2023 at the Pass Christian Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting. City Clerk Ron Duckworth provided each Board of Aldermen with an analysis documenting the budget effect and they passed unanimously.
After previously questioning a pay raise in another department before budget discussion in the last meeting, Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot expressed the precedent set as opening “Pandora’s Box.” Charlot deliberated that each department will see this action and move forward with an attempt to increase salaries before the budget.
The Harbormaster explained that under the budget, the department had five part-time spots, were well within their payroll, and were currently saving $2300.
Holliman mentioned if the board wanted to overlook the pay increase, the harbor needed to be open because of different vessels coming throughout the night and providing seafood to the market.
Alderman Kirk Kimball spoke last before the vote mentioning facts concerning the situation with the harbor. Besides the city saving money staying in-house, Kimball said if the board chose to bid this service out or privatize, the cost would start at $20 per hour.
Following the Board of Aldermen passing the increase, a full-time Harbor Service Employee Brian Bosch was hired from a unanimous vote, starting at $12.50 per hour pending approval of drug tests.