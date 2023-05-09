With an explanation and budget numbers, Pass Christian Harbormaster Russell Holliman Jr. requested an in- crease in the overnight shift rate of pay for a service position from $12.50 to $13.50 an hour Tuesday night, May 2, 2023 at the Pass Christian Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting. City Clerk Ron Duckworth provided each Board of Aldermen with an analysis documenting the budget effect and they passed unanimously. After previously questioning a pay raise in another department before budget discussion in the last meeting, Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot expressed the precedent set as opening “Pandora’s Box.” Charlot deliberated that each department will see this action and move forward with an attempt to increase salaries before the budget.

The Harbormaster explained that under the budget, the department had five part-time spots, were well within their payroll, and were currently saving $2300. Holliman mentioned if the board wanted to overlook the pay increase, the harbor needed to be open because of different vessels coming throughout the night and providing seafood to the market.