On March 19 each year, Catholics celebrate the Solemnity of St. Joseph, protector of the family and patron of the Universal Church.

The importance of this day in Catholic tradition extends throughout the world. The day took on important significance on the isle of Sicily. It is in Sicily that a famous custom began called … The St. Joseph’s Table.

The origins of St. Joseph’s Table can be traced to the Middle Ages.

According to one tradition, during a famine brought on by a severe drought, starving villagers, many of them farmers, prayed to St. Joseph, asking for his intercession. St. Joseph helped them to survive by providing the fava bean. It was the only crop that would grow in such harsh conditions. So bountiful did the crop become that the famine ended.

To offer their thanks, the people prepared a special feast, inviting the poor and less fortunate among them to share in a special meal.

The tradition of The St. Joseph’s Table was born and has been celebrated all over the world ever since. Of course, we Christians will tell you that devotion to him does not end there. St. Joseph is the patron of laborers, carpenters, fathers, the unemployed, expectant mothers, families, immigrants, and travelers.

Declared patron of the Universal Church in 1870, many other countries such as the Americas, Canada, Croatia, and the Philippines, among others, claim him as their patron. The causes for which he intercedes are numerous, including selling homes and ensuring a happy death. In fact, in theory, there’s little St. Joseph can’t do.

Despite his popularity, we know little about St. Joseph other than what we are told in scripture.

Born in Bethlehem of a royal Jewish lineage, he lived a simple life as a skilled carpenter. As the cornerstone of the Holy Family, he served as a protector to Mary and a mentor to the young Jesus. He likely died before Jesus entered public ministry.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Joseph is referred to as “a righteous man.”

We know him to be a man of great moral compass and courage. In Sicily, The festival honoring St. Joseph begins with a ritual that is called tupa-tupa, or “knock-knock.”