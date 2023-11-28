Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Community Development Association and the City of Long Beach proudly present the 10th Annual Sea Santa Sail-a-bration starting with the original Waterless Boat Parade, a cherished holiday tradition where boat owners adorn their vessels with festive Christmas decorations and travel through town entertaining thousands of spectators and competing for prizes and bragging rights.

Following the parade, the beautifully decorated Harper McCaughn Town Green comes alive with festive family-friendly activities including the Christmas tree lighting, photos with Santa, a human snow globe experience, candy cane bingo and, new this year, a “live snow” playground.

Kick off the Christmas season in style and join us as a sponsor, parade participant, or spectator on Saturday, December 2nd with the parade starting at 5:45.

You can reach the Long Beach Community Development Association at lbmsmainstreet@gmail.com or 228-380-6851. Check out the website at www.longbeachcda.com.