Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, April 1, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley announced the reporting of multiple attempted phone scams using the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office information.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of an unknown person contacting citizens claiming to be a representative with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. These people then request large sums of money from citizens to avoid arrest for various fines or infractions. Sheriff Haley wants to reassure the public that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will at no time contact citizens for payment of any fines or fees over the phone.

Sheriff Haley encourages anyone receiving the calls to ignore these requests and not make any payment. If anyone prefers to verify if the call was a scam, please feel free to come to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in person at 10451 Larkin Smith Road Gulfport, MS or contact by phone at 228-897-1364.

Additionally, the Pass Christian Public Library is sponsoring a program for senior citizens on how to avoid and prevent being taken in by fraudulent schemes and scams. This seminar will be presented by Lt. Robert Lincoln with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, April 11th at 1 pm in the conference room of the Pass Christian Library located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian.

This event is free and open to the public. If you have any questions or need further information, please call the Pass Christian Library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/events/927401672728529