Carmody Resigns as Pass High Football Coach

by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Friday, February 17, 2023, Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody officially resigned from his position.  Carmody was hired in 2020 as the head coach leaving his former job as the defensive coordinator of Pearl High School.

In his three seasons of coaching, the Pirates have a record of 11-15, but earned playoff positions for the last two seasons in District 8-4A.

“My family and I have enjoyed our three years at Pass Christian,” said Carmody, in his first head coaching position.  “I have no doubt they will be successful going forward and we wish the players and coaches the best.  It wasn’t an easy decision, but my family and I were offered a great opportunity that we couldn’t pass up.”

Carmody is a 2004 graduate of Madison Central High School. He attended and played football at Southwest Community College and Delta State University.

After graduating from Delta State, he attended the University of Mississippi School of Law, where he graduated and became a member of the Mississippi Bar Association.

At Pearl High School since 2016, Coach Carmody served as Defensive Coordinator for four seasons. During that time, Pearl High School won the 2016 and 2017 South State Championships as well as the 2017 6A State Championship. His defense ranked first in 6A scoring allowing just 9.94 points per game during the 16-0 undefeated State Championship season.

Coach Carmody is married to Shannon Carmody and they have a two year old daughter, Collins.

“We wish Coach Carmody well in his new endeavor,” expressed Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers.  “We look forward to hiring a new head coach who will continue advancing and strengthening our program.”

There have been unofficial rumors that Carmody will be hired by Ocean Springs as the defensive coordinator, as former Pass Christian offensive coordinator Jake Bramlett was recently hired as the new head coach.  The Ocean Springs School District has not met yet to authorize the hiring of Carmody yet.

Pass Christian will have an opening for a new head football coaching position after the break.

