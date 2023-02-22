by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

For the first time in the state of Mississippi, the Long Beach Board of Alderman approved the contract allowing a safe haven baby box to be placed in a municipality public safety location at the Tuesday, February 21, 2023, meeting. A few ramifications were cited before delivering the contract to be executed by the mayor.

Long Beach City Attorney Steve Simpson expressed a need to strike down Section 8 of the contract, so the city can move forward with the ordinance that was approved at the September 20, 2022, meeting.

“I know that the Safe Haven people who deal with municipalities and other governmental entities are certainly aware of this procedure,” said Simpson, who was a former Circuit Court Judge and executive director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. “Their counsel has not agreed to strike down indemnification, but subject to that amendment, I have provided the mayor and board a copy of the contract.”

Long Beach Mayor George Bass followed by asking Simpson if the city was ready to move forward with installation of the equipment to which Simpson responded, “I don’t want to assume of what they will do and we can’t agree to paragraph 8 in the contract.”

The state of Mississippi currently has a Safe Haven statute to protect people who self-surrender infants within 7 days of birth.

Ward 6 Alderman Pete McGoey asked Simpson, if possible, the board could move forward with the contract and ordinance minus the section. Simpson agreed to the aldermen’s question, stating that he would send an email verifying the safe haven willingness to remove this section of the contract and the city could execute the policy.

The Box itself is located inside a local fire station/police station or hospital. It contains a silent alarm that activates as soon as the mother opens the box. A second sensor activates once the infant is laid into the medical grade bassinet. EMS/911 Dispatch is activated upon the box opening.

Once the child is obtained by EMS they will go to the local hospital where they will be medically evaluated. At this time, Child Protection Services is contacted, and measures are then taken to proceed with adoptive placement.

Long Beach was the first city in the state of Mississippi to adopt an ordinance and approve upon the signing of a contract.