Gazebo Gazette

Colette Byrnes, Director of Event Services for The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Miss., views partnership and leadership as key objectives in her role as the new chair of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2023. Byrnes has served as a member of the board since 2020.

“It is important to continuously grow the University’s relationship with our external community partners across the coast, and because the Gulf Park campus serves as a host location for so many chamber events, I felt this was an excellent opportunity get involved,” Byrnes said of her decision to originally apply for chamber membership.

In her USM position, Byrnes is responsible for strategic planning, policy development, and budget management for Gulf Park Event Services. She assists both internal and external customers in reserving event spaces and classrooms at the Gulf Park Campus for events ranging from wedding receptions and social events to small conferences and University Presidential events.

Byrnes notes that the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce features a proactive board of directors with a robust agenda. Her primary responsibilities as chair include supporting the board across all programs, while providing guidance and leadership to ensure goals are met.

“The board also plans and manages fundraising programming in support of scholarships and small business and teacher grants,” said Byrnes. “Our main fundraisers include the annual Taste of Long Beach, Breakfast with the Mayor, and Touch-A-Truck. I also represent the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.”

Byrnes points out that her time as a board director provided rewarding opportunities, with more to come as she embarks on her new position.

“The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce is a wonderful resource for the local business community, and I am honored to serve as the 2023 chair,” she said. “2022 was a banner year for the chamber, and I am excited to continue gaining the forward momentum our immediate past chair cultivated.”

Byrnes graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Resort, Tourism, & Hospitality Management from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and obtained her master’s degree in Business Administration from USM. Before taking the USM position, she worked with Starwood Hotels for more than five years at hotels and conference centers in Pittsburgh, San Diego, and New Orleans. Byrnes is a member of the Association of Collegiate Conference and Event Directors – International (ACCED-I) and Coast Young Professionals. She resides in Gulfport with her husband, Thomas “TJ” Byrnes, Jr.