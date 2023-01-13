by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

On Friday morning, January 13, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Everett Oliver Cuevas III from rural Pass Christian, Miss. on one felony count of Embezzlement at the time.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Sunday, December 18 2022, county deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit on a 2016 Nissan Maxima bearing a GA License plate for a traffic violation.

The occupants of the vehicle, Asa Hoda and Raygan Malley, were apprehended and charged regarding the pursuit. Investigators learned the owner of the vehicle had taken the vehicle to Cuevas, who was the owner of Cuevas paint and body to complete paint and body work.

The investigation revealed that Cuevas had converted the automobile for his own use and allowed Hoda and Malley to use the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle signed charges after learning that Cuevas was using his vehicle..

Everett Oliver Cuevas III was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Embezzlement. Everett Oliver Cuevas is being held in lieu of a $5,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.

Additionally, the suspect is being held on a no bond status for a previous Embezzlment by contract and Mississippi Department of Corrections charge for Possession of Controlled Substance.

The previous embezzlement charge was from early January of 2000 while the Possession count went with the arrest.