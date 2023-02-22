One of my favorite things to order when I try a new spot is nachos. I could live off of this delicious plate and be quite content because you can put so many things on them and create a new pile every time you make them.

From the original nacho of just fried tortillas with cheese and jalapenos to bbq, cajun, seafood, and every cuisine you can think of, you can create it.

Nachos were created by a gentleman named Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, in the city of Piedras Negras, Coahui- la just across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas.

I’ve read a few different stories concerning the timeline, who he served them to, and how he first made them, but it was around 1940.

To start, one story goes that Ignacio was a maître de at a restaurant that was short handed with no cook. Some travelers came in and being the good man he was, went into the kitchen and did what he could with what was on hand. He grabbed tortillas, cheese, and pickled jalapenos to serve to these hungry travelers, and the dish was so good that they called it Nachos Especiales in honor of its creator, “Nacho.”

Another story goes that these nachos were created at a club, Club Victory, in 1940.

Four hungry women came in, one being a regular by the name of Mamie Finan, asking for a different kind of snack. Ignacio goes into the kitchen, looks around, and finds tortillas, shredded Colby Jack cheese, and sliced jalapenos. He cut the tortillas in triangles, fried, topped with cheese, heated, added the jalapenos, then served.

The women were so happy with the treat and asked what it’s called. Ignacio, or Nacho, replied with “well, I guess we’ll call them Nacho’s Special.” The popularity spread quickly. Ignacio then opened his own restaurant called Nacho’s Restaurant, in Piedras Negras.