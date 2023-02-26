Engineers hot fire tested a redesigned RS-25 engine Feb. 22 for future flights of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Artemis mis- sions to the Moon.

The test, conducted on the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is part of a certification series to support production of new RS-25 engines by lead SLS engines contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne.

As NASA explores the se- crets of the universe for the benefit of all, the new engines will help power future Artemis missions, beginning with Artemis V.

Operators fired the RS-25 engine up to 111% power level – the same level needed to help the SLS lift the Orion spacecraft and other future payloads to orbit – for 10 minutes (600 seconds), more than the 500 seconds the engines must operate to reach space.

Longer-duration hot fires allow operators to test the limits of engine performance and provide a margin of safety for flight operations.

The hot fire is the latest in an ongoing series of tests to certify new manufacturing techniques and processes for production of RS-25 engines. Four engines fire simultaneously, providing up to 2 million pounds of combined thrust, to help power the launch of the SLS to orbit.