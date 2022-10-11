by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Despite being behind two points at halftime and committing two turnovers, the New Orleans Saints football team rallied behind Specialist Taysom Hill four touchdowns and blocked punt fumble recovery to beat the Seattle Seahawks 39-32.

Ending the three-game losing skid for the Saints, Hill had 112 yard carries on nine rushing attempts with three touchdowns; including a 60-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to seal the game, tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tight End Adam Trautman, and had a blocked fumble recovery in the second quarter on special teams.

“I don’t know if you ever really know how many snaps Taysom will get, just depends on how the game is being played out,” said New Orleans Head Football Coach Dennis Allen. “Look, I have to give Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and the offensive staff a lot of credit because of the game plan they put together against the Seattle defense.”

The total offense of the Saints accounted 444 yards of total offense, five touchdowns, a two point conversion and a 56 yard field goal from Placekicker Wil Lutz in the first quarter.

Defensively, the Saints capitalized on both turnovers from Seattle with a second quarter touchdown run by Hill after the blocked punt and a touchdown pass from Quarterback Andy Dalton to New Orleans Receiver Chris Olave to start the third quarter following a fumble recovery. The Saints had quarterback sacks to stop drives from the Seahawks offense.

In the 16th overall match between the teams, New Orleans was victorious for the tenth time despite allowing four touchdowns over 40 yards.

“I thought we say a little more progress this week than last week,” expressed Allen, who is serving his first year for the New Orleans Saints. “Certainly, we would like to get everyone healthy, but I thought today we were a little more consistent in what we were doing.”

While Hill has been used in this role for multiple years by former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, Hill acknowledges his role changes every week.

“Every week I go in and prepare for anything they ask me to do,” conveyed Hill, whose roster spot is listed as Tight End, but has played Quarterback/Running Back/Receiver/Special Teams during his 6 years in the National Football League (NFL). “It’s so much more fun when you get opportunities with your teammates, those are the moments you remember and cherish.”

The Saints (2-3) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at noon on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Caesar’s Superdome. This is the first time professionally former Heisman Trophy Winner, LSU standout, and Cincinnati Quarterback Joe Burrow has played in the Superdome, since winning a national championship for the Tigers in 2019-2020.

Front Photo: New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and heads to the end zone for a 60 yard rushing touchdown during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)