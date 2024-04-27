Gazebo Gazette
The next production of Theatre in the Pass is going to delight audiences with “Sylvia,” a play about a man and his dog and his wife.
“Sylvia,” written by A.R. Gurney is about a middle-aged married couple that are now empty nesters. The husband is ready to retire, but the wife wants to see where her career can go in this new chapter.
One day the husband brings home a dog, Sylia, that he finds in the park. It reluctantly puts a wedge in the marriage. Everyone has an opinion as we learn more about Sylvia and her involvement in the family.
This play was written for Sarah Jessica Parker in 1995, where she played the lead and was nominated for best actress for the Drama Desk awards.
“Sylvia”, directed by Jennifer Shea and starring Susan Sanborn, Martin Booda, Elizabeth Ishee, Nancy Moynan, Stephen Denning, and Kay Benton, will be at the Randolph Community Center (315 Clark Ave.) May 2-5. (Three evening performances at 7pm with a Sunday matinee at 2pm.)
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online in advance Sylvia tickets. Sponsorships are also available online at theatreinthepassms.org.
Theatre in the Pass (formerly the Pass Christian Theatre Project) was formed in 2014 when the City of Pass Christian offered a group of local volunteers the auditorium of the Randolph Community Center as a home for a new community theatre. Theatre in the Pass is a project of Pass Christian Main Street Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.