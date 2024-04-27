The next production of Theatre in the Pass is going to delight audiences with “Sylvia,” a play about a man and his dog and his wife.

“Sylvia,” written by A.R. Gurney is about a middle-aged married couple that are now empty nesters. The husband is ready to retire, but the wife wants to see where her career can go in this new chapter.

One day the husband brings home a dog, Sylia, that he finds in the park. It reluctantly puts a wedge in the marriage. Everyone has an opinion as we learn more about Sylvia and her involvement in the family.