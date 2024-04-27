The West Harrison Hurricanes and Long Beach Bearcats made the trip to Pascagoula for the regional championships in track and field this past weekend. The top four finishers in each event quali- fied for the South State championships that will be held tomorrow at Hattiesburg High School at 11 a.m.

West Harrison swept silver finishes for the boys and girls divisions while Long Beach placed third in the boys and fourth in the girls. Pascagoula swept the team titles at the meet.

The Hurricanes scored 113 points in the boys division. Josh Lane won the discus with a throw of 124’ 3 1/2.” Lane also placed third in the shot put with a distance of 42’ 9 1/2”.

Other top four four finishers for the Hurricanes include Samuel Harris (discus, 3rd, 113’ 2”; shot put, 2nd, 43’ 8”), Tyson Johnson (triple jump, 2nd, 43’), Andrew Slaughter (pole vault, 4th, 9’ 6”), David Thompson (high jump, 2nd, 6’), the 4x800m relay team of Corey Darby, Zayden Ladner, Demetrice Corbett, Josh Anderson (2nd, 8:55.90), the 4x400m relay team of Jahmad McGowan, Floyd McCray, Jayden Crawford, Cameron Garner (3rd, 3:47.25), the 4x200m relay team of Thompson, Logan McWilliams, Crawford, Devin Goodman (4th, 1:37.24), McGowan (300m hurdles, 2nd, 42.78), Dar- by (800m, 4th, 2:15.51), Anderson (800m, 2nd, 2:12.51; 400m, 2nd, 54.02), and Tyson Johnson (200m, 2nd, 23.22).

Long Beach scored 79 points to place third in the boys division.

The Bearcats were led by the 4x100m relay team Edjuan Trautman, Malachi Brown, Evan Baronne, and Ronnie Brown that won the event with a time of 43.69.

Other top four finishers for the Bearcats include Baronne (100m, 3rd, 11.36), Brown (100m, 4th, 11.42), Jose Garcia (1600m, 3rd, 5:04.88), Addison Carrol (3200m, 4th, 11:26.83), the 4x200m relay team of Trautman, Brown, Baronne, Carmello Barnes (3rd, 1:35.27), the 4x400m relay team of SJ Valentine, Cordarow Fairley, Addison, Scott Jayden (4th, 3:47.97), the 4x800m relay team of Corey Reed, Jack Cropper, Austin Collier, Fairley (3rd, 9:17.02), Andre Wind- ham (triple jump, 3rd, 41’ 6 1/2”), and Jonah Spiers (discus, 4th, 109’ 10 1/2”).

The Lady Hurricanes scored 123.5 points to place second in the team standings for the event.