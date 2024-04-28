by Brittany Smith, Contributing Writer

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi hosted three events at Boys and Girls Clubs in D’Iberville, Biloxi, and Pass Christian this week. The “Headed Home Healthy Initiative” provided several hundred children with information on healthy activities, healthcare resources, and more. These children were also provided healthy snacks, such as fruits and natural juices, as they learned more about staying healthy and utilizing the health resources around them.

“We want to promote healthy snacks and alternatives for these kids, as opposed to processed food. The goal is to keep kids healthy. We also want to try to keep everyone informed about Molina’s healthcare benefits, incentives, and opportunities.” said Karla Smith, community engagement and growth manager of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi.

“At Molina, we are dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children and families across the state,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “We know that proper nutrition is a vital component of setting kids up for success – at school, at home and at play. We are excited to kick off this statewide initiative in the Gulf Coast region and provide children at local Boys and Girls Clubs with nutritious snacks, plus information on healthy eating and activities, so they have the resources they need to thrive.”

This initiative will host three more events this upcoming week, with one in Gulfport on Monday, April 29th, another in Bay Saint Louis on Tuesday, April 30th, and the final event taking place back in Gulfport on May 1st.

Learn more about Molina Healthcare of Mississippi at MolinaHealthcare.com.