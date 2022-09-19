Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Alzheimer’s Association is pleased to be partnering with the the CDC’s Bold Grant to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and other dementia across Mississippi.

From September through November, The Alzheimer’s Association’s “Know Where Alzheimer’s Hides” ad campaign will be featured across TV, radio, social media and other platforms to educate the public on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s. This ad campaign is funded by the CDC through local BOLD funding.

The BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act was passed into law on December 31, 2018 and provides funding to state, local, and tribal public health entities. The funding helps promote a strong public health approach to Alzheimer’s and all dementias by implementing HBI Road Map and Road Map for Indian County actions that promote risk reduction, early diagnosis, management of comorbidities, and reducing avoidable hospitalizations.

The Mississippi State Department of Health was one of sixteen BOLD recipients and the Mississippi Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has been a BOLD partner since inception in 2020.

Validated through national quantitative research, “Know Where Alzheimer’s Hides” campaign will illuminate how warning signs of Alzheimer’s can hide in plain sight.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research; the mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900. ​​