The Gazebo Gazette

WEST HARRISON COUNTY (GG) — On Tuesday, July 3, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bricen John Rivers of Saucier, Mississippi on one count of Murder.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, Deputies responded to Wolf River Cemetery in rural Pass Christian for a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers encountered Rivers running from a vehicle into the woods in the area.

Harrison County deputies checked the vehicle that Rivers ran from and discovered a female deceased inside it. The county deputies along with Biloxi Police Department, Gulfport Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Hancock Sheriff’s Department, D’Iberville Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Wildlife & Fisheries conducted a search of the area for Rivers.

Agencies located the suspect in the woods several hours later and placed him under arrest. Rivers was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in Gulfport.

Bricen Rivers was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Murder. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $1,000,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office thanks all of the agencies that assisted in this investigation.