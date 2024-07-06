by K.G. McAnally, Contributing Writer

Pine Hills Nursery, a family owned and operated garden center, in Pass Christian, MS, hosted a Water Day during Toddler Tuesday on July 2nd, 2024 during the hot days of the summer. Toddler Tuesday is a monthly event that is free and open to the community.

Mike Cuevas welcomed new and returning guests stating, “In this heat there’s got to be something for the children to do.” With a smile on his face and a welcoming nature it was clear that providing an opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy all Pine Hills has to offer was like welcoming friends and family over for a visit.

All ages were welcome to attend, play in the water and feed the animals. Swimwear, sunscreen and a towel were the only things needed to enjoy the activities. Water tables, splashing activities, and bubbles were provided along with ice cold bottled water and shaded seating.

Bubbles and laughter filled the air as children and parents enjoyed the activities and engaged with the animals. The goats happily munched on leaves offered by little hands as Mr. Nope the tortoise grazed. The chickens and bunnies were busy and the fish in the pond made a splash.

The garden center will offer Yoga on Thursdays beginning July 11th at 11:00am. For more information visit pinehillsnursery.com, search Pine Hills Nursery on Facebook or call 228-255-9645.

(Photos taken by K.G. McAnally/The Gazebo Gazette)