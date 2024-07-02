PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — One Book, One Pass encourages everyone in Pass Christian to read the same book and then join together to discuss it as a community. The 2024 selected author is Lauren Groff and the book selection is “The Vaster Wilds.” Enthusiastic readers gathered Wednesday, June 26th, at the Pass Christian Public Library to open the discussion with a lively Pizza Chat. Known both for her novels and collections of short stories, Lauren Groff, is a three-time National Book Award finalist and New York Times best-selling author. Her most recent historical fiction novel “The Vaster Wilds” draws readers in and transports them to a 17th century colonial settlement.

This is the story of a young, unnamed female protagonist. Follow along on her journey for survival. Everyone is encouraged to join in the discussion. Read the book, it’s a page turner! Then start a discussion and participate in a panel or other program leading up to the Author Presentation by Lauren Groff: Tuesday, October 22nd at 6:30pm at the Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave.