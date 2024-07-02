The Gazebo Gazette

STARKVILLE (GG) — Nearly 3,500 students are on the spring 2024 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following eight students from Pass Christian are included in this honor:

John Arnoult received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Marly Crawford received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Education.

Tipper Dewitt received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Deja Howard received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Maxwell Matsenbaugh received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Emma Palmer received a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Connor Brooks received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Stephen Trest received a Bachelor of Business Adm Magna Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Business.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students.

Among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.