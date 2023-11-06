Gazebo Gazette

There are phone scammers targeting the local area pretending to be Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Sergeants or Deputies and demanding payment immediately or they claim they will come arrest you.

*Real law enforcement officers will never call you to threaten arrest.

*Real law enforcement officers will never demand that you pay fines immediately over the phone.

*Only scammers will demand immediate payment by cash, gift card, crypto, payment app, or wire transfer.

Please call (228)896-0606 if this affects you or need to report an incident to the Harrison County Sheriff Department.