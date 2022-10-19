Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian Main Street Foundation will hold its Spectacular Seventh Farm to Table dinner on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 5:30 PM.

The event will again be held outdoors but this time under the roof at Fill-up with Billups at 110 W. Scenic Drive. The event will seat up to 104 attendees in a traditional farm to table style.

Local chefs will prepare a five-course meal using regional foods which will be paired with wines. The chefs this year include: Joann York (appetizer); Marie Lamb (salad); Frank Corso, Whiskey Prime (soup); Howard Harrien, Bacchus on the Beach (entrée); and Lauren Jaffrion, Radish (dessert).

Live music will be provided by Davis Hawthorn of Pass Christian.

Sponsorships (for $1200 including eight tickets and for $600 including four tickets) and individual tickets for $125 are available. The funds raised will help Pass Christian Main Street continue to support its programs, which include:

Art in the Pass

Jazz in the Pass

Theatre in the Pass (formerly the Pass Christian Theatre Project)

Trinity Dog Park

Participation in special community programs such as Cruisin’ the Coast and Christmas in the Pass, particularly promoting the lighted stars program.

Tickets may be purchased online at http:/farm-to-table2022.eventbrite.com or by mail. Checks should be made payable to Pass Christian Main Street and mailed to P. O. Box 403, Pass Christian, MS 39571.