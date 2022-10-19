Gazebo Gazette
Pass Christian Main Street Foundation will hold its Spectacular Seventh Farm to Table dinner on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 5:30 PM.
The event will again be held outdoors but this time under the roof at Fill-up with Billups at 110 W. Scenic Drive. The event will seat up to 104 attendees in a traditional farm to table style.
Local chefs will prepare a five-course meal using regional foods which will be paired with wines. The chefs this year include: Joann York (appetizer); Marie Lamb (salad); Frank Corso, Whiskey Prime (soup); Howard Harrien, Bacchus on the Beach (entrée); and Lauren Jaffrion, Radish (dessert).
Live music will be provided by Davis Hawthorn of Pass Christian.
Sponsorships (for $1200 including eight tickets and for $600 including four tickets) and individual tickets for $125 are available. The funds raised will help Pass Christian Main Street continue to support its programs, which include:
- Art in the Pass
- Jazz in the Pass
- Theatre in the Pass (formerly the Pass Christian Theatre Project)
- Trinity Dog Park
- Participation in special community programs such as Cruisin’ the Coast and Christmas in the Pass, particularly promoting the lighted stars program.
Tickets may be purchased online at http:/farm-to-table2022.eventbrite.com or by mail. Checks should be made payable to Pass Christian Main Street and mailed to P. O. Box 403, Pass Christian, MS 39571.