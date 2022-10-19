by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After the Saturday, October 15th first recreational game at the city of Pass Christian recreational football field on Fleitas Avenue, the city department needed a few resources to the 2022 season. Shortly after, Pass Christian Recreational Director Bret Bentz requested for three items on the agenda for the next board meeting to benefit the city and create more opportunities for the kids.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in the Pass Municipal Court building, the city’s Board of Aldermen unanimously ratified a concession agreement with the First Missionary Baptist Church on Clark Avenue for the rest of the 2022 football season.

Following this approval, the board approved a transfer of $300 to the Parks and Recreation Department for the purpose of having a petty cash drawer to make change during football and basketball season. Once both seasons are completed, the money will be returned.

Finally, the board adopted a revised shared use agreement from the city to the Pass Christian School District to add the DeLisle Elementary School Gymnasium for use of Pass Christian’s recreational basketball program. This agreement terms will expire in late June of 2023.

The rest of the recreational regular season for the youth football and cheer should be held at the Fleitas Field in Pass Christian until the playoffs begin.