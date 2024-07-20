by Sara Putnam, Contributing Writer

BAY ST. LOUIS (GG) — Saturday July 13, 2024, friendly faces of the Bay Saint Louis community gathered in the downtown area to honor internationally renowned artist, Frida Kahlo. Given Frida’s Mexican heritage, this paved a great way for people to celebrate hispanic culture while also remembering her artwork.

Mockingbird Cafe stayed open all day, serving food from their special edition menu that consisted of hispanic inspired foods and drinks. This delectable assortment ranged from empanadas and esquites to churros and tres leches cake.

The adult beverage menu was also a fine curation of their traditional drinks as well as the Fridarita and sangria, all of which were topped with vibrant flowers representing the flower crown Frida is famously known for wearing. Additionally, a table was added on the outdoor terrace where people could place food orders at their own convenience throughout the festival’s activities.

Beginning at 5 pm DJ Doug Funnie, co-owner of Good Earth Records parked his DJ set at the front entrance of the cafe and played an upbeat mix of Latin music, which perfectly set thE ambiance for the rest of the night’s festivities.

While the joyful music, food, and drinks filled the evening with good spirits, local artistAndrew Switzer set up his canvas and began painting a lovely portrait of Frida Kahlo for the travelers to watch. A Look-Alike contest was held at 7pm, where participants dressed up in full gear as Frida and adorned themselves with arrays of flowers, colors, fabrics, and unique jewelry. This was perfect for people to display their appreciation for the beloved artist who has impacted people.

“She was a strong woman and we wanted to celebrate a strong woman.” said a Mockingbird employee when asked why this event had such significance. This was also a great way to get people outside during the heat of the summer to bring back more business for local shops and restaurants while giving the community a reason for celebration.

Bay Saint Louis’ Frida Fest encapsulated the idea that art is truly the universal language and has the ability to bring people together from all over the world.