Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Michael A. Savarese of Long Beach and charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

The arrest took place in Wisteria Lane and was the result of an incident where officers were called for a welfare concern. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed, which yielded a large amount of marijuana.

Savarese was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner pending further court action.