Poised through will and determination, the Pass Christian High School Soccer teams (Boys & Girls) are headed to the MHSAA 4A Quarterfinals beginning Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Bay St. Louis.

The Lady Pirates (who finished runner-up by points in District 8-4A) will play at the Joe D. McCulloch/ Tank Williams Stadium at 5:30pm on Saturday against the district opponent Bay High Tigers in the MHSAA State Quarterfinals.

Pass Christian Lady Pirates got here after defeating Northeast Jones on the road Tuesday night 1-0.

Senior Forward Avery Saulter knocked the Tigers out of the MHSAA Playoffs when she found the net in a late in the second round.

Lady Pirates Senior Goalie Kiera Schwartz pitched her second consecutive shutout in the playoffs and hope to clinch a South State Championship berth Saturday with another solid performance.