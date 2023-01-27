by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com
Poised through will and determination, the Pass Christian High School Soccer teams (Boys & Girls) are headed to the MHSAA 4A Quarterfinals beginning Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Bay St. Louis.
The Lady Pirates (who finished runner-up by points in District 8-4A) will play at the Joe D. McCulloch/ Tank Williams Stadium at 5:30pm on Saturday against the district opponent Bay High Tigers in the MHSAA State Quarterfinals.
Pass Christian Lady Pirates got here after defeating Northeast Jones on the road Tuesday night 1-0.
Senior Forward Avery Saulter knocked the Tigers out of the MHSAA Playoffs when she found the net in a late in the second round.
Lady Pirates Senior Goalie Kiera Schwartz pitched her second consecutive shutout in the playoffs and hope to clinch a South State Championship berth Saturday with another solid performance.
The boys defeated the Tigers of Northeast Jones 3-1 in double overtime Wednesday night, January 25, 2023 to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals hosting Greene County at the Francis McDonald Stadium in Pass Christian.
With a slow start, both teams ended halftime regulation without scoring. The second half got interesting as Pass High Pirate Karsten Mooney kicked in the first goal at the 35th minute to put a 1-0 lead.
Shortly after, an inadvertent handball gave NE Jones a penalty kick in the 29th minute left, which was converted and the score was tied 1-1.
Under the MHSAA Playoffs rules, their must be two overtimes before a sudden death penalty kick round if still tied, but the Pirates took care of that in the first overtime.
Mooney found the net followed by Pass High’s Cameron McDaniel to give the Pirates a 3-1 win at the end of overtime.
Pass High will find play Greene County at 6:30pm on Saturday with a chance to earn a South State Championship berth in the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.