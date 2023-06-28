Gazebo Gazette

At approximately 2am on Sunday, June 25, 2023, a flatbed utility trailer was stolen from the Timber Ridge subdivision in Pass Christian.

The truck that is seen on video in the neighborhood pulling the trailer appears to be a light-colored midsized truck with an extended cab (possibly a Dodge Dakota). The truck appears to have damage to the drive side rear cab area and black trim on the doors.

The vehicle departed the Timber Ridge subdivision and traveled north on Henderson Avenue.

The trailer that was stolen displayed a Louisiana tag L169210 and the VIN is 4LYUS14296H000003. The property is described as a tandem axel flatbed utility trailer, black in color, with a steel deck and a metal drop gate on the rear.

The trailer also has a Bull Dog Hitch w/ jack and a black steel box mounted on the front. Please contact Pass Christian Police Department Investigations to provide any information at 228-452-3301.