by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

After three years of being absent from Pass Christian, Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball and a group of long time residents are bringing it back to life.

At the April 19, 2022 Board of Alderman meeting Alderman Kimball provided an update to the rejuvenation of Pass Chrisrian’s once Blessing of the Fleet.

If you talk to several long-time residents, the Blessing of the Fleet in the city used to be one of the most important events of the year. It not only continued the religious tradition of praying for a productive shrimping season as well as protection for shrimpers and their vessels.

Alderman Kimball and “friends” want to bring back the glory days of where Pass Christian honors the blessing of the fleet.

The Ward 3 Alderman commented, “We want to bring the time honored tradition back not only to bless the boats but to bless the water from storms, our people and community. I also want to publicly thank the Board of Alderman and Mayor for their support, but most of all Harrison County Supervisor Marlon Ladner. Supervisor Ladner has been incredible lending his support for “Blessing” via county resources.”

The 2022 Blessing of the Fleet will be held on May 21 in the Pass Christian East Harbor. Stay tuned to The Gazebo Gazette for future updates of this “must attend” event.