The city of Pass Christian saw the first Juneteenth celebrations this week as the established federal holiday arrived on the 19th of June 2023. Many people across the country celebrated this day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Chairwoman Kimberly Joseph and Vice-Chairwoman Tammie Dedeaux Gray of the Juneteenth Committee in the Pass set to work over a year ago to hold a celebration at the Randolph Center on June 17th, the day Juneteenth became an official holiday.

The celebration started with a moving prayer given by Reverend Harry Toussaint of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church followed by brunch.

Gray then introduced the guest speaker, Leon Roberts, who talked about Juneteenth’s origins and why this holiday matters.

While to many Juneteenth holds little significance, the holiday is an important symbol to many African Americans across the nation.

It is a celebration of their freedom, and their ability to decide their own destiny for themselves, not having to suffer the horrors of slavery any longer.

Many African-Americans across the country still feel as though they are not yet truly free, as many organizations have organized throughout the history of the nation to suppress the collective consciousness of black Americans.