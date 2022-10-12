Tuesday night, October 4, 2022 the Long Beach Mayor & Board of Aldermen issued a proclamation from the city to the Long Beach School District for receiving their ranking as the top school district in the state last week when the Mississippi Department of Education accountability results were released. Long Beach School District Superintendent Dr. Talia Lock, School Board of Trustees President Tim Pierce, several other board members, and administration officials were present to accept the proclamation at city hall. Following the announcement, the board unanimously approved Ordinance 661, which allows the Safe Haven Baby Box at public safety to the city’s choice that grants people the ability to leave infants; not more than seven days of age, in the safety de- vice for surrender without prosecution of abandonment or abuse of a child.

The city will allow the installation and operation of safety devices for the surrender of infants that will be then brought into state custody. “The city of Long Beach, Mayor George Bass, and the Board of Aldermen are outstanding,” said Gulf Coast resident and Safe Haven Baby Box advocate Caitlin Kelly. “Their willingness to meet the needs of women in crisis and infant children was evident immediately.” Long Beach is the first city in the state of Mississippi to have a safe haven wall box and the first between Texas and Georgia.